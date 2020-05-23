Private Advisors LLC Acquires 15,028 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.53.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 1,453,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,674. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

