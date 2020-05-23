Private Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,198 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Splunk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Splunk by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $284,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,538,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK traded up $20.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.29. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $185.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

