Private Advisors LLC Grows Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 145.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGN remained flat at $$193.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,442,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

