Private Advisors LLC Grows Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Upland Software comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Upland Software worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 203,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

