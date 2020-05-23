Private Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 406,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after buying an additional 78,296 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

MA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.91. 2,895,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.57 and its 200 day moving average is $287.65. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

