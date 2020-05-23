Private Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. US Foods comprises about 1.0% of Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $9,258,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,386,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

