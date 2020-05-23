Private Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.0% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after buying an additional 1,646,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,798,000 after buying an additional 409,176 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,188,000 after buying an additional 335,431 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.69. 2,122,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,108. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $127.14. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

