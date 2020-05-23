Private Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 533,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Private Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of At Home Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 470,106 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth $21,569,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 153,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in At Home Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,439 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

NYSE HOME traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,049,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. At Home Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.85.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

HOME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.