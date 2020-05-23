Private Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.62 on Friday, hitting $1,410.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,284.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,331.95. The stock has a market cap of $957.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

