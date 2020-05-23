Private Advisors LLC Purchases 2,021 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Chegg makes up about 1.1% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chegg by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of CHGG traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.04.

In other news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $159,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,538,742. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

