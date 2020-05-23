Private Advisors LLC Raises Position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,668 shares during the period. EZCORP makes up 1.4% of Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of EZCORP worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 4,435.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.19. 339,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $293.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.85. EZCORP Inc has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Sidoti reduced their price target on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

