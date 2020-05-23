Private Advisors LLC Raises Stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,565 shares during the quarter. International Money Express makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of International Money Express worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,736. The company has a market cap of $400.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. International Money Express Inc has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

