Private Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.94. 2,907,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.14. The firm has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

