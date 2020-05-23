Private Advisors LLC Sells 12,611 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Private Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Stars Group accounts for 1.2% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Stars Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stars Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG remained flat at $$27.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Stars Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

