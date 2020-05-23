Private Advisors LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 1.5% of Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,725 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $14.62 on Friday, hitting $208.62. 7,110,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

