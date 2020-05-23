Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $355.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $72,156.37 and approximately $355.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028335 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 566.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001855 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029394 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,194.14 or 1.00158086 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00082422 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000584 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

