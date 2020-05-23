Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $24,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

PGR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.