Proton Token (PTT) Achieves Market Cap of $584,640.77

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $584,640.77 and approximately $169,143.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.03708096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031138 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

About Proton Token

PTT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,289,433,861 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

