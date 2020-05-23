Proton (XPR) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Proton has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.61 or 0.03710088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,983,710 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.