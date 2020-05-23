Proxeus (XES) Hits Market Cap of $597,275.84

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Proxeus has a market cap of $597,275.84 and approximately $90.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Proxeus has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.02109967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00093584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00180798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus launched on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,351 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

