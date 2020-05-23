QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

