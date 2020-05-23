Rapids 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,445.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market cap of $205,306.20 and $3,445.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.52 or 0.02109109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00093611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180150 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

