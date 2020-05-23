Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.85 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $120.42 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, QBTC and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.02110048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00093617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00180835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,225,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, QBTC, Upbit, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Nanex, IDCM and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

