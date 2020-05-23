REPO (REPO) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 42.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One REPO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000986 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. REPO has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $3,272.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.02109967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00093584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00180798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

