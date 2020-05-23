RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,561 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

