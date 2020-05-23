RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Brink’s worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $2,633,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Brink’s stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,808. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,734 shares of company stock worth $1,978,852. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

