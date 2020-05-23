RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $18.86 Million in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,000. Dollar General comprises about 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $118.26 and a 52 week high of $185.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.