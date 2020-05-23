RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 17,471 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,471 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,045. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

