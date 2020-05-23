RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $226.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.68 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

