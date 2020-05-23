Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the first quarter worth $101,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.11. 132,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

