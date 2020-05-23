Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 3.20

Media headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been trending very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a daily sentiment score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Royal Bank of Canada’s analysis:

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.