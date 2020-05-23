Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a media sentiment score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RY traded down C$1.41 on Friday, reaching C$82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,904. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$109.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.14. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.11 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.9899992 EPS for the current year.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.85.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.09, for a total transaction of C$616,931.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,133.95. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total transaction of C$57,609.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,977.25. Insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,901 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

