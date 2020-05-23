Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.76 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last week, Safe has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $71,433.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003886 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

