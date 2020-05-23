Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,365. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

