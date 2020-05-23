Selfkey Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $823,989.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $823,989.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC and Tidex. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.27 or 0.03642280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055064 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003162 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,047,148,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, RightBTC, ABCC, OKEx, IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

