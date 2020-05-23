Semux One Day Trading Volume Hits $143,692.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $774,019.16 and approximately $143,692.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009595 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000527 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

