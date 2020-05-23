Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.19. 734,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,258. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total transaction of $845,953.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,045.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $1,399,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.