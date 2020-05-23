Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,250 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.31.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $15,286,509. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $277.11. 889,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,740. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

