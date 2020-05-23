Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,434 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after buying an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $16,220,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

