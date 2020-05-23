Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,648 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.86. 621,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $317.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

