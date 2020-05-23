Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Reaches $0.0000

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Silent Notary has a market cap of $124,563.98 and $5,590.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, YoBit and IDEX. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.74 or 0.02099599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX, TOPBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.