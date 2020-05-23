SnowGem Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $377,245.53 and approximately $99,618.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005031 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 25,138,780 coins and its circulating supply is 25,061,688 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.