Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. 14,885,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,354,300. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

