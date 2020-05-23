Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,540,000 after buying an additional 372,969 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

