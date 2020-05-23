Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.70. 2,874,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

