Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,190 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 375,001 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

