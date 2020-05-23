Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AON by 9.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 58,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $191.97. 940,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,664. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

