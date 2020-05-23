Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 2,230 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. 3,298,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,556. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.