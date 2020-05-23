S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,455 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

SPGI stock opened at $311.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.67. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $317.29. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.