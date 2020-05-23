SpaceChain (SPC) Trading Up 45.8% Over Last 7 Days

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $1,072.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Bittrex and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

